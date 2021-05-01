Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,159 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.10% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $23,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 314,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,019,000 after buying an additional 112,559 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 51,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,418,000 after acquiring an additional 13,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LH opened at $265.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $252.41 and its 200-day moving average is $224.31. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $153.72 and a 52-week high of $269.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on LH shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.31.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

