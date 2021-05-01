Lambda Achieves Market Cap of $122.88 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Lambda coin can now be bought for about $0.0831 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $122.88 million and $11.73 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lambda has traded up 32.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00070508 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00019934 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.13 or 0.00873102 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00067389 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00049530 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00095916 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $4,879.89 or 0.08451531 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda (CRYPTO:LAMB) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,479,138,020 coins. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

