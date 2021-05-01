Lamden Hits 24 Hour Volume of $121,206.00 (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last week, Lamden has traded up 34% against the dollar. One Lamden coin can now be bought for about $0.0979 or 0.00000173 BTC on major exchanges. Lamden has a market cap of $13.92 million and approximately $121,206.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00011032 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005471 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000142 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000928 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

