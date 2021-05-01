LanaCoin (LANA) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $21.00

LanaCoin (CURRENCY:LANA) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. LanaCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $21.00 worth of LanaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LanaCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, LanaCoin has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,676.48 or 1.00249392 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00039717 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $788.28 or 0.01370138 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00010477 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $315.43 or 0.00548267 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $204.82 or 0.00356001 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.38 or 0.00183168 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003974 BTC.

LanaCoin Coin Profile

LanaCoin (LANA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2016. LanaCoin’s total supply is 2,139,372,628 coins. LanaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LanaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LanaCoin is lanacoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LanaCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the SHA256D algorithm. “

LanaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LanaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LanaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LanaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

