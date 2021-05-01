LanaCoin (LANA) Trading Up 15% This Week

LanaCoin (CURRENCY:LANA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 1st. One LanaCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LanaCoin has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $20.00 worth of LanaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LanaCoin has traded 15% higher against the dollar.

About LanaCoin

LanaCoin (LANA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2016. LanaCoin’s total supply is 2,140,168,008 coins. The official website for LanaCoin is lanacoin.com . LanaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LanaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LanaCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling LanaCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LanaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LanaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LanaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

