Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Acquires 60,445 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 69.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,958 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,445 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.6% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Apple by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Apple by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 303.6% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 293,822 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,268,000 after purchasing an additional 221,026 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its position in Apple by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL opened at $131.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.24 and its 200-day moving average is $125.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.49.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

