Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $14.56 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,059 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.1% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,157 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 18,657 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2,140.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 145,660 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,636,000 after buying an additional 139,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $252.18 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $173.80 and a 12-month high of $263.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.15.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.