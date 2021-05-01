Lathrop Investment Management Corp Sells 1,186 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,463 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Apple by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.49.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $131.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.77. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

