Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.83.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of LSCC opened at $50.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 152.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.93 and a 200 day moving average of $43.75. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $58.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $107.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.33 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 35,301 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $1,653,145.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,865.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 38,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,778,020.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,786,710.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,720 shares of company stock worth $6,541,358 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 43.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 39,977 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,712,000 after buying an additional 49,393 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the period.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

