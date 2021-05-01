Lattice Token Price Hits $0.95 (LTX)

Lattice Token (CURRENCY:LTX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. Lattice Token has a market cap of $27.12 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lattice Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00001632 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lattice Token has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00063718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.27 or 0.00284933 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004028 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $627.71 or 0.01082203 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00026711 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00706022 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,895.30 or 0.99815186 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Lattice Token

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. Lattice Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016 . The official website for Lattice Token is lattice.exchange . Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lattice Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lattice Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lattice Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lattice Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

