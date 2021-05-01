Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.82

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$33.82 and traded as high as C$42.82. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$42.54, with a volume of 260,236 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LB shares. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from an “underperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$36.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$38.65.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$247.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.8199998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.51%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.