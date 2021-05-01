Lead Wallet 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $517,216.00 (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. In the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 20.9% higher against the dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Lead Wallet has a total market capitalization of $5.00 million and approximately $517,216.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00062966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.40 or 0.00282703 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $620.53 or 0.01080210 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00026285 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.74 or 0.00721981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,473.27 or 1.00048721 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

