Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $163.15

Shares of Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 163.15 ($2.13) and traded as high as GBX 182.90 ($2.39). Learning Technologies Group shares last traded at GBX 180.80 ($2.36), with a volume of 2,216,486 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LTG. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Learning Technologies Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Learning Technologies Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 75.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 163.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 157.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Learning Technologies Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

In other Learning Technologies Group news, insider Leslie-Ann Reed sold 1,856,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of £175.40 ($229.16), for a total value of £325,638,343.80 ($425,448,580.87).

About Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG)

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Learning Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Learning Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.