Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Short Interest Down 27.9% in April

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the March 31st total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Societe Generale cut Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Legrand presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Legrand alerts:

Shares of Legrand stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day moving average is $17.93. Legrand has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $20.22.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBO's, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.