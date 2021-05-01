Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Short Interest Down 27.9% in April

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the March 31st total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Societe Generale cut Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Legrand presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Legrand stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day moving average is $17.93. Legrand has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $20.22.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBO's, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

