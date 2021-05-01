Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,784 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Leidos worth $8,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dudley & Shanley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 280,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,988,000 after acquiring an additional 135,305 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Leidos by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in Leidos by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 58,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.30.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $101.28 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.16 and its 200-day moving average is $99.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.31%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

