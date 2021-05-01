Lendefi (LDFI) Price Hits $0.45

Lendefi (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Lendefi has a total market cap of $4.46 million and approximately $3,000.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lendefi has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One Lendefi coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000774 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00063360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.42 or 0.00281657 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $624.09 or 0.01082274 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00026414 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $415.32 or 0.00720232 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,692.36 or 1.00048582 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Lendefi

Lendefi launched on January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Buying and Selling Lendefi

