Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Acquires New Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,332,521,000 after acquiring an additional 78,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,711,573,000 after purchasing an additional 64,028 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,555,057,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 444,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $616,617,000 after buying an additional 39,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,121,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMG traded up $7.92 on Friday, reaching $1,492.03. The company had a trading volume of 263,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,840. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,474.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1,401.56. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $856.50 and a 52-week high of $1,579.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target (up previously from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,655.29.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total transaction of $2,749,997.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,939,996.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total value of $7,635,520.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 21,065 shares in the company, valued at $31,774,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,130 shares of company stock worth $32,354,586. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

