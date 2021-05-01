Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Buys New Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000. Fiserv accounts for 1.3% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 44.8% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,778,000 after buying an additional 17,617 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 6,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.27.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,411,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,572,996. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.54 and its 200 day moving average is $113.53. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

