Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Grows Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC raised its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CARR. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Carrier Global by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 190,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after buying an additional 11,901 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North American Management Corp grew its stake in Carrier Global by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 394,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,877,000 after acquiring an additional 18,190 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.58. 7,279,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,016,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $45.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.73.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

