Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC lessened its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 22,678.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294,660 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.33. 3,908,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,571,945. The firm has a market cap of $70.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.53. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.94 and a 12 month high of $354.82.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.