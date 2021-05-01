Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 73.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Dolby Laboratories accounts for 1.4% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $3,265,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 469,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,391,000 after purchasing an additional 35,079 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $2,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

In other news, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $163,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 2,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $203,589.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,454 shares of company stock valued at $13,175,193. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

DLB traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.47. 684,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,793. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $52.13 and a one year high of $103.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $389.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.33 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on DLB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.75.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.