Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC reduced its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the quarter. State Street accounts for approximately 1.7% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STT. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management raised its stake in shares of State Street by 63.9% in the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 5,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 3.0% in the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in State Street in the first quarter worth $5,738,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 56.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of State Street stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,087,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,737. The company has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $51.21 and a 1-year high of $87.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.63.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $28.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $112.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 134.01%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $39,649.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,062.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.