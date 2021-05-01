Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Invests $1.37 Million in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $373,476,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,217,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $845,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,533 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,095,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $422,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,273,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,403,137,000 after purchasing an additional 980,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.92.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $141,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,574,622.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $701,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 184,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,826,962.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 440,124 shares of company stock valued at $60,808,229. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDNS traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,862,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,932. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $75.27 and a one year high of $149.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.31.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

