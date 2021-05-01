Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Invests $1.79 Million in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000. Williams-Sonoma accounts for 1.3% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.25.

Shares of WSM stock traded down $5.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.75. The company had a trading volume of 956,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,059. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.76 and a 12 month high of $188.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.85.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.76%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total value of $4,427,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,703,100.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total value of $517,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,420 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,810. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

