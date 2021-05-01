Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Invests $1.99 Million in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000. QUALCOMM comprises 1.5% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 339,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $45,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.8% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 129,894 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 15.8% in the first quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,885 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,979,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $3.88 on Friday, hitting $138.80. 11,374,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,542,530. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.02 and its 200 day moving average is $142.51. The stock has a market cap of $157.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

