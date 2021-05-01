Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Makes New $2.09 Million Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,400 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,000. NXP Semiconductors makes up approximately 1.5% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,882 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 24.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,387 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,563 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.32.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total transaction of $526,157.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,625.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NXPI stock traded down $8.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.51. 3,704,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,790,575. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $89.10 and a 1 year high of $216.43. The firm has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a PE ratio of -363.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.