Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,000. Walmart comprises approximately 1.5% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,560,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,963,748. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.01 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.67 and its 200-day moving average is $142.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

