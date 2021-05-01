Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Purchases Shares of 67,280 Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 67,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,000. Corning accounts for 2.1% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Corning by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 23,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Corning by 3.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 9,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corning by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Corning by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLW stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.21. 4,473,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,756,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $18.82 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $605,793.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Morse sold 35,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,860 shares in the company, valued at $4,538,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,367,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,983,580. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GLW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

