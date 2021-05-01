Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Sells 10,055 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,670 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 10,055 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.2% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $12.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $600.38. 5,047,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,294,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $280.84 and a 1-year high of $648.57. The company has a market cap of $373.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.26, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $563.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $544.51.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.61.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

