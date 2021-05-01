Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Sells 350 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $372.09. 2,118,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,806,804. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $354.10 and its 200 day moving average is $362.06. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $293.84 and a 12 month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.79.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.