Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Sells 54,100 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC lowered its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,100 shares during the quarter. The AZEK makes up about 1.6% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings in The AZEK were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZEK. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of The AZEK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AZEK. Wedbush assumed coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.39.

In other news, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 11,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $552,818.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,155,052.

NYSE:AZEK traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,025. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.93. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $50.89.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $212.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.60 million. Analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

