Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Takes $3.04 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,000. Lam Research comprises 2.2% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 809.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 22,914 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 2.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bank of Stockton increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX traded down $20.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $620.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,366,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,886. The company has a market cap of $88.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $604.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $513.03. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $229.69 and a twelve month high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price objective (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

