Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Takes Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,000. FactSet Research Systems makes up 2.9% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.65, for a total value of $358,764.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,404 shares in the company, valued at $761,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.06, for a total transaction of $777,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,850.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,633 shares of company stock valued at $2,664,764 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.30.

FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $5.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $336.22. 280,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.73 and a 12 month high of $365.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.47.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

