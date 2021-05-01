Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Takes Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,584 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $2,332,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 174,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 107,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.36. 14,842,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,731,184. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.76%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.70.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.