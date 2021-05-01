Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Trims Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC cut its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Illumina comprises about 1.4% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth $279,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $539,000. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth $11,716,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.89.

NASDAQ ILMN traded down $7.09 on Friday, hitting $392.84. 947,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $404.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total transaction of $1,693,760.00. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total value of $126,234.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,620,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,428 shares of company stock worth $5,564,046. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.