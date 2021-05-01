Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Trims Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC reduced its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide comprises approximately 2.6% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 158.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth $1,177,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 22.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,159,000 after buying an additional 37,948 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 43,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 15,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 176,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

OTIS traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,659,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,449. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.45. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $47.20 and a twelve month high of $79.50.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

