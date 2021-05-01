Levolution (LEVL) Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Levolution coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular exchanges. Levolution has a market capitalization of $11.04 million and $81,424.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Levolution has traded up 26.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00070725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00019949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $501.88 or 0.00869504 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00067142 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00049919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00096125 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Levolution (LEVL) is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,178,474 coins. Levolution’s official website is levolution.io . Levolution’s official message board is levolution.io/news . Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

