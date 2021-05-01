LGO Token (LGO) Price Reaches $0.53 on Top Exchanges

LGO Token (CURRENCY:LGO) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. One LGO Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00000926 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, LGO Token has traded up 35% against the US dollar. LGO Token has a total market cap of $28.73 million and $202,766.00 worth of LGO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00067373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00019648 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00068798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $473.91 or 0.00824968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00095601 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00047222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

LGO Token Coin Profile

LGO Token (CRYPTO:LGO) is a coin. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. LGO Token’s total supply is 217,845,595 coins and its circulating supply is 53,985,545 coins. The Reddit community for LGO Token is https://reddit.com/r/LegolasExchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LGO Token’s official Twitter account is @LegolasExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . LGO Token’s official message board is lgo.group/posts . The official website for LGO Token is lgo.group

According to CryptoCompare, “The Legolas Exchange is an exchange that runs on an hybrid model, incorporating a decentralized ledger within its proprietary centralized platform in a bid to provide unalterability, temporality, and transparency of the order book. The exchange system is fueled by the LGO token, an ERC-20 token based on ethereum used to pay for Order fees and other paid services provided by Legolas. “

