LHT (LHT) Trading Up 25.9% This Week

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 1st. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LHT has a market capitalization of $177,442.39 and approximately $22.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LHT has traded 25.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006796 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00015706 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000148 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000118 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 53% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About LHT

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

