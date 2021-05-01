LHT Market Capitalization Hits $181,040.02 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. In the last week, LHT has traded 26.9% higher against the dollar. LHT has a market capitalization of $181,040.02 and approximately $23.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006730 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00015903 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000153 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000115 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000504 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About LHT

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

