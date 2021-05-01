Lido DAO Token Trading 203.6% Higher This Week (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for about $2.71 or 0.00004703 BTC on popular exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $23.97 million and $4.12 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded up 203.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,850,049 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Lido DAO Token Coin Trading

