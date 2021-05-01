Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 607,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.65% of Limoneira worth $10,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMNR. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 259.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Limoneira during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Limoneira stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $19.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.08. The company has a market cap of $319.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.62, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Limoneira will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -43.48%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LMNR. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Limoneira in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens upgraded Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Limoneira from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

In other news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.38 per share, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 263,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,379.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 30,850 shares of company stock worth $542,093 and have sold 6,119 shares worth $107,346. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

