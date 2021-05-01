Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,697 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 1.75% of Lindsay worth $31,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lindsay in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Lindsay in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Lindsay in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NYSE LNN opened at $165.78 on Friday. Lindsay Co. has a 52 week low of $81.13 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 0.32.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. Lindsay had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $143.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Lindsay’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

