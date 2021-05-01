Linear Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $75.12 Million (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Linear coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges. Linear has a market cap of $396.01 million and $75.12 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Linear has traded up 45.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00069941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00020000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00068735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $499.99 or 0.00865260 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00095708 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00049233 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,925.86 or 0.08524535 BTC.

Linear Coin Profile

Linear is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,544,804,757 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linear’s official website is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

