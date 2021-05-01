LiquidApps Trading Up 27.2% This Week (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $26.29 million and $21,383.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for $0.0370 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded up 27.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 139.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002158 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00041902 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.