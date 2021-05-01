Liquidity Network (LQD) Price Hits $0.0104 on Major Exchanges

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $554,917.40 and $3.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquidity Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Liquidity Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00063852 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.19 or 0.00287557 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $656.49 or 0.01142772 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00026353 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.58 or 0.00719927 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,400.26 or 0.99918049 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 coins. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network . The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Liquidity Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquidity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquidity Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.