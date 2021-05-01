Liquidity Network (LQD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $559,620.39

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 1st. In the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar. Liquidity Network has a total market cap of $559,620.39 and approximately $4.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquidity Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00063300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.89 or 0.00284252 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004055 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $627.47 or 0.01088280 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00026485 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.95 or 0.00711010 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,484.65 or 0.99701240 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Liquidity Network Coin Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 coins. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Liquidity Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

