Liquity (LQTY) Market Capitalization Tops $574,465.59

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last week, Liquity has traded down 40.6% against the US dollar. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for about $26.72 or 0.00046512 BTC on major exchanges. Liquity has a market capitalization of $574,465.59 and $5.39 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00063901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.08 or 0.00285593 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $656.77 or 0.01143125 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00026290 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.74 or 0.00720131 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,701.85 or 1.00431812 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

