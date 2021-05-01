Liquity (LQTY) Price Tops $23.42 on Exchanges

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 1st. One Liquity coin can now be bought for about $23.42 or 0.00040433 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquity has a market cap of $503,461.78 and approximately $5.09 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Liquity has traded 43.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00063188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.51 or 0.00283110 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004043 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $625.56 or 0.01083117 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00026360 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.41 or 0.00731373 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,777.60 or 1.00038455 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

