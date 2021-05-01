Lisk Machine Learning (LML) Price Tops $0.0740 on Major Exchanges

Lisk Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Lisk Machine Learning coin can currently be purchased for $0.0740 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Lisk Machine Learning has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. Lisk Machine Learning has a market capitalization of $8.88 million and $79,042.00 worth of Lisk Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00063863 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.75 or 0.00287278 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004128 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $654.76 or 0.01141740 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00026330 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $412.39 or 0.00719115 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,265.09 or 0.99856764 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Lisk Machine Learning Coin Profile

Lisk Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. The official website for Lisk Machine Learning is www.gny.io/lisk . Lisk Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @gny_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk Machine Learning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk Machine Learning should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

